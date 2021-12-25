Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 347,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 219,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 572,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

