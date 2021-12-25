Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $925.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $900.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

