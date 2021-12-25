Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

