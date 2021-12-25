Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,531 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

