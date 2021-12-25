Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $111.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33.

