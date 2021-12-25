Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

