Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCUU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 416,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of AGCUU opened at $11.87 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

