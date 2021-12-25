Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.75 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$280.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.21. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

