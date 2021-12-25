Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.91

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and traded as high as $67.07. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 107,120 shares traded.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.