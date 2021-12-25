Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $48,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $162.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

