Amalgamated Bank Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $545.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

