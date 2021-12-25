Amalgamated Bank Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $161.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.