Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,736,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,500 shares of company stock worth $9,680,095 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARWR. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

