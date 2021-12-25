Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $244.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

