Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,374 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

