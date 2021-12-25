Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,462.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,437.49. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

