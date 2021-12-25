Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $213.00 at Barclays

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $236.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $161.51 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

