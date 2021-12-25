American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $164.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

