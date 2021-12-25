American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $42.47 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

