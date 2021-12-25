American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells $1,701,533.60 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00.

Shares of AMWL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

