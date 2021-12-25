AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 4,385 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $31,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $653.98 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $644.30 and its 200 day moving average is $654.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

