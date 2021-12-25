AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 132,263 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,263 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after acquiring an additional 420,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

