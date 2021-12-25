Amy E. Weaver Sells 815 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
