Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

