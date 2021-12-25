Analysts Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.20 million and the highest is $14.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $38.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.93 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $109.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 213,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

