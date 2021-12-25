Analysts Anticipate Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of ($5.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ ALTM traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 3.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

