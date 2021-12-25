Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.25). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.