Analysts Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $808.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

