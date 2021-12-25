Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 189.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 217.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 66,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The company has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

