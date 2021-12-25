Analysts Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will report $57.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.40 million and the lowest is $57.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ESMT stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 724,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

