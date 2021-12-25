Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Jabil reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,451 shares of company stock worth $11,627,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

