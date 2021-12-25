Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.53). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $129,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

