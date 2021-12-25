Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce sales of $609.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.50 million and the highest is $610.00 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $56.18. 225,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

