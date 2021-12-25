Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $55.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $56.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

