Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce $83.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $313.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,030,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 429.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

