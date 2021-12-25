Analysts Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $8.68

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.