Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $37.14

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Canadian Utilities stock remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

