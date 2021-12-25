Analysts Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT at $37.14

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Canadian Utilities stock remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

