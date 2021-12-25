Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $26.59

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.67. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,048,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,045,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.