Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Price Target at €33.19

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.19 ($37.30).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

FRA EVK traded up €0.31 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €28.25 ($31.74). 358,429 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.20. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

