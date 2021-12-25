Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $594.33

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $594.33.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $597.21 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $320.36 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $697.09 and a 200-day moving average of $655.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

