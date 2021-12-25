Analysts Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target at $11.10

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of MOGO opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.97. Mogo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

