Analysts Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €41.75

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.75 ($46.91).

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOEJ shares. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NORMA Group stock opened at €33.86 ($38.04) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €31.92 ($35.87) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($55.46).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

