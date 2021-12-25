Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $31.92

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

