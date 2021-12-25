Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) PT at C$2,173.67

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$1,813.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$1,248.55 and a twelve month high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,880.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,848.33. The stock has a market cap of C$227.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.08.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

