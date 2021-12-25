Analysts Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $166.44

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $184.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

