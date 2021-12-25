Analyzing EQT (NYSE:EQT) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trillion Energy International and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 0 14 0 3.00

EQT has a consensus price target of $28.45, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Volatility and Risk

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A EQT -28.97% 1.60% 0.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trillion Energy International and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EQT $3.06 billion 2.73 -$967.17 million ($8.82) -2.51

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT.

Summary

EQT beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

