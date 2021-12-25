Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total value of £65,000 ($85,876.60).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total value of £107,900 ($142,555.16).

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69), for a total value of £147,200 ($194,477.47).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £284.76 million and a PE ratio of -78.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

