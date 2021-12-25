Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

ANNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Annexon by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Annexon by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Annexon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

