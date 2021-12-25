ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $403.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

