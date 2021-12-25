ApeSwap Finance Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $91.46 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.21 or 0.07984871 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.08 or 1.00010120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

